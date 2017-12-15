BBC Sport - Ronaldo, Neymar & Tierney - Celtic star on mixing with Champions League elite
Ronaldo, Neymar & Tierney - Celtic star on mixing with Champions League elite
- From the section Scottish
Highly-rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney reacts to being named in a website's 'team of the Champions League group stages' list and gives his thoughts on the secrets behind Celtic's incredible 70-match unbeaten run.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday, December 16 at 1200 GMT on BBC One, and the BBC Sport website.
