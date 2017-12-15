Michael O'Neill: Northern Ireland manager indicates he will remain in job

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael O'Neill hints at Northern Ireland stay

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill hopes to take the team to Euro 2020 after revealing he has not spoken to any other national teams.

The Scottish FA was granted permission to talk with O'Neill, who has also been linked with the USA national job.

O'Neill is in discussions with the Irish FA over a contract extension which would run until 2024.

"I hope to get the team to another European Championships - it's not a job I'm going to leave easily," he said.

He added: "There's been a lot of speculation but I've still two years left on my contract.

"People are always assuming that I'm going to make a decision to leave the position but I've never said that.

"I know the Scottish FA has indicated they would like to speak with me but there's been nothing more than that."

O'Neill's overall record in charge of Northern Ireland

The 48-year-old, who has been in charge of Northern Ireland for six years, took the side to the Euro 2016 before missing out on World Cup qualification in the play-offs.

The Scottish FA has made O'Neill its number one target to replace Gordon Strachan as national team boss, while the United States job remains unfilled following Bruce Arena's exit after their failure to reach the World Cup.

However, O'Neill says his focus is solely on managing Northern Ireland and further talks with the IFA.

"After Christmas we can discuss things in more detail but at the minute I'm doing the thing I've done for the last six years and that's continuing my role as Northern Ireland manager," he said.

"This is a job which is very important to me - I've worked very hard at it."