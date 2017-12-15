BBC Sport - Watch: Spectacular basket in El Clasico
Watch: Spectacular basket in El Clasico
- From the section Basketball
A stunning 21-metre basket helps Real Madrid beat Barcelona 87-75 in basketball's Euroleague.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: Pint-sized Ashes: Australia strike back on day two
WATCH MORE: 'That was something special!' - Brilliant Renwick wins Puissance
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired