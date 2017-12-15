BBC Sport - Watch: Spectacular basket in El Clasico

Watch: Spectacular basket in El Clasico

A stunning 21-metre basket helps Real Madrid beat Barcelona 87-75 in basketball's Euroleague.

Available to UK users only.

