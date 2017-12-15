Irish Premiership: Baxter ready for tough Glenavon test

Glenavon striker Andrew Mitchell scores in the 3-2 victory over the Crues at Seaview in October

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter says his team will have to be at their best to overcome fellow title challengers Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

The Crues lie second and six points behind leaders Coleraine with Glenavon three points further back in third.

"This should be a great game - we know the quality Glenavon possess and how tough they are going to make it for us," said Baxter.

Suspension keeps key Lurgan Blues midfielder Mark Sykes out of the game.

Andrew Doyle is also missing for Glenavon, who defeated Crusaders 3-2 when the sides met at Seaview in October.

Glenavon have won the Irish Cup twice in the last four years but they have not tasted top-flight league success since 1960.

Quality teams

"If you go through Glenavon's one to 11 then what you see is quality throughout but I believe the same applies to my team," added Baxter.

"They've been good in cup competitions recently and obviously some ask if they have the consistency to challenge for the league.

"We'll, we did well in cups before winning the league and we got those same questions, so I'm in no doubt that Glenavon can do the same.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Radio Ulster coverage and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website Ballinamallard Utd v Coleraine Ballymena Utd v Carrick Rangers Cliftonville v Glentoran Dungannon Swifts v Ards Glenavon v Crusaders Linfield v Warrenpoint Town

"We are at the halfway point of the season and there are so many good teams in contention - it will a fight to the finish."

However, all the challengers have to hope for a slip-up from Coleraine and the Bannsiders take on Ballinamallard United in a top-versus-bottom encounter at Ferney Park

Fourth-placed Cliftonville will be aiming for a seventh straight league victory when face Glentoran at Solitude.

Linfield are 12 points off the pace and they host Warrenpoint Town while Ballymena United entertain Carrick Rangers and Ards make the trip to Dungannon Swifts.