Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Musonda, Compper, Rangers, Murphy, Hampden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been encouraged to pursue his interest in Chelsea attacker Charly Musonda and RB Leipzig defender Marvin Compper and hopes to have deals in place by the time the January transfer window opens. (Sun)

James Forrest, into double figures this season, has been inspired by fellow Celtic winger Scott Sinclair's scoring exploits last season and wants to keep his prolific streak going. (Scotsman)

Rangers are planning a £1.2m January move for Brighton's former Motherwell forward Jamie Murphy, 28. (Sun)

Glasgow-bound? Musonda is being linked with Celtic

Chairman Dave King should consider giving interim Rangers boss Graeme Murty the manager's job until the end of the season, says former Celtic and Scotland forward Charlie Nicholas. (Daily Express)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says Murty has the Ibrox side playing more like the team he grew up supporting. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker John Hartson says Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was right to reject the Rangers manager's job, insisting not even Jose Mourinho could save the club right now. (Scotsman)

And Hartson says of the situation at Rangers: "It's easy to blame the manager and point the finger at the players but it is the decision makers who are at fault." (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans will be sidelined for a further three months following ankle surgery, having not played since late October. (Daily Mail)

Dorrans (left) came off injured on 25 October and has not played since

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says goalkeeper Ofir Marciano "needs to do better with both the goals" the Easter Road side lost in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat by Rangers. (Daily Record)

Forward Louis Moult hopes to play for Motherwell one last time after agreeing to join Preston in the January transfer window in a £450,000 deal. (Sun)

Moult says he has "enjoyed every minute" of his time at Motherwell. (Daily Record)

Media playback is not supported on this device Moult the merrier for Motherwell

Former Newcastle and Tottenham defender Sebastien Bassong, 31, has been offered a trial by Kilmarnock. (Sun)

Board member Mike Mulraney insists the Scottish FA are not bluffing over proposals to no longer play Scotland internationals and cup semi-finals and finals at Hampden Park. (Daily Mail)

Former St Mirren striker Steven Thompson believes lifting the Scottish League Cup in 2013 would not have felt the same had the 3-2 final win against Hearts taken place at Ibrox or Celtic Park. (Herald)

Scottish broadcasting great Archie Macpherson says "the neutrality of Hampden has been one of the most resilient, and, certainly, underestimated factors in the Scottish game". (Daily Mail)