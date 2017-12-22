Norwich City 1-2 Brentford

Lasse Vibe strokes home his second goal for Brentford

Lasse Vibe's first-half double earned Brentford a deserved Championship victory at struggling Norwich.

The Danish striker slotted in clinically twice in the space of five minutes, both from Romaine Sawyers passes, to put the Bees 2-0 up.

Vibe's goals came after Ollie Watkins hit the post for Brentford and Timm Klose headed inches wide for the hosts.

The Canaries pressed after half-time but only netted a consolation through Nelson Oliveira in stoppage time.

Daniel Farke's side have now won just one of the last 10 league games, and only Birmingham and Burton have scored fewer than their 22 Championship goals.

Norwich's 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday a fortnight ago, which saw them come back from a half-time deficit, seemed to have sparked some life into a disappointing first season under the German.

But back-to-back defeats at Leeds and now Brentford saw boos ring around Carrow Road at full-time.

Chants of 'sack the board' and 'Delia out' could also be heard as some home fans voiced their anger at club owner Delia Smith.

Dean Smith's Bees were the division's draw specialists heading into the match, with 10 stalemates this season, but were good value for their victory.

Former Canary Sergi Canos could have made the scoreline even more convincing for the visitors late on, as he saw his 25-yard strike palmed away by Angus Gunn.

Oliveira smashed in his seventh goal of the season in the first minute of added time, but Brentford held on.

Daniel Farke has won seven of his 23 league games in charge at Norwich

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:

"Today we had a good chance to win the game and to concede the loss is hard and a big disappointment.

"We were poor, weak, all the words for the performance in the first half and it wasn't good enough. That was the reason for the loss. When you have a first half like that at this level you can't turn it round in the second half.

"The lads were too nervous today, we took the easiest passes, they were unbelievably nervous. I blame myself. I pointed out how important this game was, what was important about Brentford. We spoke so much about being motivated. I think they lost their focus because of that. They didn't play their normal level. It's me to blame."

Brentford boss Dean Smith told BBC Radio London:

"It's important because we've had a slow start, we had three points from the first seven games when we were playing very good football.

"We probably deserved more out of that but I think we've lost just two of the last 16 games now.

"If we can replicate that again we'll be there or there abouts but we can only take it one game at a time."