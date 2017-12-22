Match ends, Norwich City 1, Brentford 2.
Norwich City 1-2 Brentford
Lasse Vibe's first-half double earned Brentford a deserved Championship victory at struggling Norwich.
The Danish striker slotted in clinically twice in the space of five minutes, both from Romaine Sawyers passes, to put the Bees 2-0 up.
Vibe's goals came after Ollie Watkins hit the post for Brentford and Timm Klose headed inches wide for the hosts.
The Canaries pressed after half-time but only netted a consolation through Nelson Oliveira in stoppage time.
Daniel Farke's side have now won just one of the last 10 league games, and only Birmingham and Burton have scored fewer than their 22 Championship goals.
Norwich's 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday a fortnight ago, which saw them come back from a half-time deficit, seemed to have sparked some life into a disappointing first season under the German.
But back-to-back defeats at Leeds and now Brentford saw boos ring around Carrow Road at full-time.
Chants of 'sack the board' and 'Delia out' could also be heard as some home fans voiced their anger at club owner Delia Smith.
Dean Smith's Bees were the division's draw specialists heading into the match, with 10 stalemates this season, but were good value for their victory.
Former Canary Sergi Canos could have made the scoreline even more convincing for the visitors late on, as he saw his 25-yard strike palmed away by Angus Gunn.
Oliveira smashed in his seventh goal of the season in the first minute of added time, but Brentford held on.
Norwich City boss Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:
"Today we had a good chance to win the game and to concede the loss is hard and a big disappointment.
"We were poor, weak, all the words for the performance in the first half and it wasn't good enough. That was the reason for the loss. When you have a first half like that at this level you can't turn it round in the second half.
"The lads were too nervous today, we took the easiest passes, they were unbelievably nervous. I blame myself. I pointed out how important this game was, what was important about Brentford. We spoke so much about being motivated. I think they lost their focus because of that. They didn't play their normal level. It's me to blame."
Brentford boss Dean Smith told BBC Radio London:
"It's important because we've had a slow start, we had three points from the first seven games when we were playing very good football.
"We probably deserved more out of that but I think we've lost just two of the last 16 games now.
"If we can replicate that again we'll be there or there abouts but we can only take it one game at a time."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 2Ferreira Mendonça Pinto
- 31HanleySubstituted forZimmermannat 45'minutes
- 15Klose
- 18StiepermannBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLewisat 68'minutes
- 4Reed
- 8Vrancic
- 21PritchardBooked at 79mins
- 23Maddison
- 12WatkinsSubstituted forMurphyat 68'minutes
- 9Oliveira
Substitutes
- 6Zimmermann
- 11Murphy
- 17Wildschut
- 19Trybull
- 26Lewis
- 27Tettey
- 33McGovern
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 8Yennaris
- 33Mepham
- 5Bjelland
- 29Barbet
- 15Woods
- 7JozefzoonSubstituted forCanosat 73'minutes
- 12MokotjoSubstituted forMcEachranat 83'minutes
- 19SawyersBooked at 58mins
- 11Watkins
- 21VibeSubstituted forMaupayat 55'minutesBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 4MacLeod
- 9Maupay
- 10McEachran
- 28Daniels
- 31Chatzitheodoridis
- 34Bech Sörensen
- 47Canos
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 26,725
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Brentford 2.
Offside, Norwich City. Angus Gunn tries a through ball, but Timm Klose is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 1, Brentford 2. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christoph Zimmermann with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.
Foul by Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).
Nico Yennaris (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Angus Gunn.
Attempt saved. Sergi Canos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nico Yennaris.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Josh McEachran replaces Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Foul by Josh Murphy (Norwich City).
Nico Yennaris (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.
Booking
Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Timm Klose with a through ball.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Yoann Barbet (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Norwich City. Christoph Zimmermann tries a through ball, but Alex Pritchard is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nélson Oliveira.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canos replaces Florian Jozefzoon.
Offside, Brentford. Ryan Woods tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.
Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City).
Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Timm Klose.
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins with a cross.
Foul by Timm Klose (Norwich City).
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jamal Lewis replaces Marco Stiepermann.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Josh Murphy replaces Marley Watkins.
Attempt missed. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Maddison with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Neal Maupay (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Neal Maupay (Brentford) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Maddison.
Booking
Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.