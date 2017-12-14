BBC Sport - FA Cup: Hereford FC 0-2 Fleetwood Town highlights

Highlights: Hereford FC 0-2 Fleetwood Town

  • From the section FA Cup

Fleetwood Town captain Cian Bolger scores a brace to set up a third-round tie against Leicester City at the expense of non-league Hereford FC.

MATCH REPORT: Hereford FC 0-2 Fleetwood Town

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup second-round replays here.

Available to UK users only.

