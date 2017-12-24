Liverpool v Swansea City

Leon Britton is in charge of Swansea on a caretaker basis following the dismissal of Paul Clement.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson, who injured his right hamstring early in the 3-3 draw with Arsenal.

Defender Joel Matip could feature after a month out with a thigh injury.

Swansea full-back Kyle Naughton misses out after suffering a groin injury in Saturday's draw with Crystal Palace so Angel Rangel is set to deputise.

The Swans could also be without Leroy Fer, whose back problem will be assessed before the game.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "When you are bottom at Christmas and without a manager, a trip to one of the top-scoring teams in the Premier League wouldn't be top of your Boxing Day 'to do' list, but that's the size of Swansea's challenge as they head to Merseyside.

"For very different reasons, recent draws with Everton,West Brom and Arsenal have been a source of frustration for Jurgen Klopp and he will want more recognisable service to resume at Anfield.

"These are the fixtures that have to be won to maintain their challenge for more Champions League nights next season.

"I was at Anfield last season to witness defensive frailties from Liverpool and a historic win from Paul Clement's Swansea. Some things have changed from then at least."

Twitter: @stevebowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "In a very difficult league, performance-wise we are really consistent so far. If we stay consistent and avoid our mistakes, we will win much more games than we lose or draw.

"We have to perform first of all and then we have to see how the other team can react."

Swansea caretaker player-manager Leon Britton: "I've experienced it as a player how tough it is to go there [Anfield] - the way they play their football and press, it's high intensity football.

"But we went there in January and won in difficult circumstances when the team was low in confidence. So we go there knowing we can get a result."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Jurgen Klopp needs to start with his strongest team on Boxing Day - that way, he can try to get the game won as early as possible and then start taking players off if he has to.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea have won two of their last three games with Liverpool, having lost six and drawn two of the previous eight.

The Swans' 3-2 victory at Anfield last season was their first in 16 league visits (D3, L12).

The past nine league meetings have produced 35 goals: 22 for Liverpool, 13 for Swansea.

Liverpool

They are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games and have not lost any of their last 13 in all competitions (W8, D5).

Liverpool have not lost a home league game on Boxing Day since 1986, a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United (W7, D3).

Roberto Firmino has scored three goals in three Premier League appearances against Swansea.

Mohamed Salah has scored 15 Premier League goals this season - the only two Liverpool players to have scored as many goals before Christmas Day are Robbie Fowler (15 in 1994-95 and 16 in 1995-96) and Luis Suarez (19 in 2013-14).

Swansea City