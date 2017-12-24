Huddersfield Town v Stoke City

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner has guided his side to 14 points from a possible 27 at home.

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is expected to play despite suffering a suspected broken nose at Southampton.

Elias Kachunga, Philip Billing, Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic all remain sidelined because of injuries.

Stoke could again be without Erik Pieters, so Kevin Wimmer may continue to deputise at left-back.

Teenager Tom Edwards is likely to keep his place with Glen Johnson still a fitness doubt, while Bruno Martins Indi and Jese Rodriguez remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "It's ironic that despite the positivity surrounding Huddersfield and the negativity engulfing Stoke, a two-goal victory for the visitors on Boxing Day would actually see them rise above their hosts in the table.

"It is, of course, expectation which is the key difference, as the Terriers have quite rightly delighted in the consolidation of their first Premier League campaign at the halfway point.

"Heartened by their vital win against West Brom, Stoke will certainly feel that they can approach this match with a great deal more conviction, and with a visit to Chelsea next in their schedule they will surely feel this is the best opportunity to further banish any lingering anxiety?"

Twitter: @alistairmann01

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "First and foremost we're very happy to play at home, especially on Boxing Day. For me personally, in terms of the points we have, we've absolutely overachieved so far.

"The biggest surprise for a lot of people for sure is that we've overachieved so far with 22 points from 19 games. Every single one of these 22 points, though, I think we've deserved."

Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "I would like to think that victory (over West Brom) can be a little bit of a catalyst for us and really help to kick us on now.

"Positive performances and victories bring the confidence back, but I have to say that I have been really proud of the club on so many levels this week."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

A point would be a decent result for Stoke, and for Huddersfield too, because it would keep them ticking over.

I still have not tipped the Terriers to win a game this season, and I am not going to do it for the sake of it, but I do think they will get something from this game.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield and Stoke last met in a third tier match in December 2011 which finished goalless.

Stoke have won only one of their last nine matches against Huddersfield (D4, L4).

The Potters have never won on their four previous visits to the John Smith's Stadium, losing two of them.

The clubs are meeting on Boxing Day for the first time since 1987, when Stoke won 3-0 at Huddersfield in a second-tier match.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have lost two of their last three home games, having been beaten just once in their opening six Premier League matches at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers are unbeaten in their last six league games played on Boxing Day, winning three of them.

The only sides to score first-half goals against Huddersfield in nine league games at the John Smith's Stadium so far this season are Tottenham and Chelsea.

Excluding own goals, Huddersfield have had a league-low five different Premier League goalscorers this season.

Stoke City