Bournemouth v West Ham United

In-form Marko Arnautovic scored for West Ham in their last Premier League away match at Stoke

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe faces a couple of months on the sidelines with a fractured ankle.

Junior Stanislas is likely to miss out after injuring his hamstring in the defeat at Man City, while Joshua King and Charlie Daniels are also doubts.

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini is set to return after a two-match ban.

Captain Mark Noble could miss out again with a tight hamstring and defender Jose Fonte remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "With exactly half the season having now been played, Bournemouth are in the bottom three and West Ham one place above the relegation zone coming into this Boxing Day fixture.

"Bournemouth, without a win now in eight in all competitions, weren't expected to get anything from their trip to runaway leaders Manchester City, and so it proved.

"David Moyes' comments after the home defeat by Newcastle suggest it's reasonable to assume Manuel Lanzini will come straight back into the West Ham team after a two-match ban.

"It's likely to be a tense afternoon, ahead of an anxious second half of the season for both clubs."

Twitter: @johnrodercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "What a run of fixtures we've had - but we're through that now.

"Playing four top sides consecutively is tough, but we now have to focus on the games we have coming up. It's a key period for us."

West Ham manager David Moyes on moving on after Saturday's home defeat by Newcastle: "We've shown good improvement at times. Saturday was always going to be different because we had to show what we could do and I don't think we did that.

"Whatever the result is at this time of year, though, you just have to roll on to the next game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Neither side are great defensively, so I am going to go for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth's 3-2 Premier League victory against West Ham in March was only their second in the nine meetings between the clubs (D2, L5).

The four Premier League meetings have produced 17 goals, including two Bournemouth hat-tricks (from Callum Wilson and Joshua King).

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are on a seven-match winless run in the Premier League (D3, L4) - an eighth would equal their worst previous run.

The Cherries have claimed just eight Premier League points at home this season - no team has won fewer.

They have won just one of their last six home games (D2, L3).

Bournemouth have failed to score in their past two Premier League matches on Boxing Day.

West Ham United