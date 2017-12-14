Sir Ian Botham: Former England cricketer appointed Scunthorpe United club president

Sir Ian Botham made 17 appearances for Yeovil before featuring in 11 games as a centre-half for Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe United have appointed former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham as their new club president.

Botham, 62, scored over 7,000 runs and took more than 500 wickets for England and also played professional football, making 11 appearances for Scunthorpe between 1980 and 1985.

He is the club's first president since John Godfrey, who died in 2015.

"We spoke as a board and thought Sir Ian would make an ideal ambassador for us," said chairman Peter Swann.

Meanwhile, Scunthorpe defender Jordan Clarke will be out for up to four months after having surgery on a hamstring problem.

Clarke suffered the injury during the Iron's 2-0 defeat by Charlton in November.

He was initially only expected to miss around two weeks.