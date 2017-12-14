BBC Sport - Louis Moult in scoring form for Motherwell

Moult the merrier for Motherwell

Motherwell have agreed to sell top scorer Louis Moult to Preston once the January transfer window opens. The 25-year-old has scored 50 goals in 98 appearances for the Steelmen.

Here's a look at four of the 14 goals he has scored this season. (available to UK viewers only)

Top videos

Video

Moult the merrier for Motherwell

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Advent calendar: McGuire stars as Leeds make Grand Final history

Video

'That was something special!' - Brilliant Renwick wins Puissance

Video

'There's nothing that really fazes him'

Video

Highlights: Hereford FC 0-2 Fleetwood Town

Video

'No doubt Man City are one of the best teams ever'

Video

I almost started crying - Malan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Origi's embarrassing miss for Wolfsburg

Video

I want to unify the division - Taylor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Magic Malan gives England hope

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Advent calendar: 'Thank you for listening!'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Krept & Konan's 'Young Lions' for SPOTY

  • From the section Sport

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired