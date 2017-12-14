BBC Sport - Louis Moult in scoring form for Motherwell
Moult the merrier for Motherwell
- From the section Motherwell
Motherwell have agreed to sell top scorer Louis Moult to Preston once the January transfer window opens. The 25-year-old has scored 50 goals in 98 appearances for the Steelmen.
Here's a look at four of the 14 goals he has scored this season. (available to UK viewers only)
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired