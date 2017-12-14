Hosts Kenya into Cecafa final with extra-time win over Burundi

Paul Put
Paul Put has led Kenya to the final of the Cecafa Senior Challenge less than a month after becoming coach

Hosts Kenya are into the final of the east and central African regional championship, the Cecafa Senior Challenge.

Paul Put's Kenya needed extra-time to beat Burundi 1-0 in Thursday's semi-final.

After a goalless 90 minutes, midfielder Whyvonne Isuza scored the winner in the first period of extra-time.

Kenya will now play the winner of Friday's semi-final between holders Uganda and Zanzibar in Sunday's final.

The victory continues a promising start for Kenya's new Belgian coach Put, who only took charge of the team last month.

