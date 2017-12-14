BBC Sport - Manchester City are 'one of the best teams ever' - Alan Shearer

'No doubt Man City are one of the best teams ever'

Match of the Day's Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer discuss Manchester City's record-breaking 15-match winning run in the Premier League, with Shearer in "no doubt" they are one of the best teams ever.

Watch all the goals from the mid-week Premier League games on Match of the Day on iPlayer from midnight on Thursday.

