BBC Sport - Manchester City are 'one of the best teams ever' - Alan Shearer
'No doubt Man City are one of the best teams ever'
- From the section Premier League
Match of the Day's Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer discuss Manchester City's record-breaking 15-match winning run in the Premier League, with Shearer in "no doubt" they are one of the best teams ever.
Watch all the goals from the mid-week Premier League games on Match of the Day on iPlayer from midnight on Thursday.
