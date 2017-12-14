Louis Moult: Preston agree deal for Motherwell striker

Moult has scored 14 goals in 22 appearances this season

Motherwell have agreed to sell top scorer Louis Moult to Preston for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old striker will move on 1 January and sign a three-and-a-half year deal with the English Championship side.

Moult has missed Well's past two matches with a hamstring injury but the club say he remains available for potential selection before his switch.

He moved to Fir Park from Wrexham in the summer of 2015.

The former Stoke trainee scored 18 goals in both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons and is on 14 for the current campaign, giving him a tally of 50 in 98 appearances for the club.

"We are sorry to see him go at this stage but he leaves with our thanks and best wishes," said manager Stephen Robinson.

"The player made clear he would not be extending his stay after the end of the season. So when the offer came from Preston, we had to weigh up whether the money would benefit the club against the risk and reward of keeping him and then allowing him to leave on a free.

"We accepted the offer based on that it would be best for all parties now that a club has agreed a contract with the player."

Motherwell made repeated bids to extend Moult's stay, while a summer offer from league rivals Aberdeen was rejected.

"We were obviously desperate for the player to stay with us and made him numerous offers over the last 12 months, the last of which being literally everything this club can realistically afford, given our size," said chairman Jim McMahon.

"However, we also understand and appreciate the player was made a life-changing offer from Preston and we completely respect his wish and desire to move on now."

Subject to national and international clearance, Moult will be eligible to make his Preston debut at Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup on 6 January.