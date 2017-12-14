Emma Hayes: Chelsea Ladies manager is pregnant with twins

Emma Hayes led Chelsea to the league and FA Cup double in 2015, as well as the Spring Series in 2017.

Chelsea Ladies manager Emma Hayes is pregnant and expecting twins in June.

Hayes, 41, who signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract in October, has been in charge at Chelsea since 2012.

The babies are due to be born the month after the current Women's Super League One season finishes.

And Hayes, who had been linked with the England manager's job following Mark Sampson's departure, is hoping the new arrivals will "hold out until the end of the season".

She added that this is going to be her "biggest life challenge yet" but she is "excited to fulfil a dream of mine in becoming a parent".

Chelsea are second in the league behind Manchester City and face a first ever Champions League quarter-final against French side Montpellier in March.

Hayes says European success is a big focus for her this season.

"Personally, it has been my objective to get the team to that point and I've put a lot of energy into it.

"The experience we've had until this point has put us in this position, where we are finally a couple of steps away from competing for that trophy."