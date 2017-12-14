BBC Sport - Highlights: Partick Thistle 3-2 Motherwell
Highlights: Partick Thistle 3-2 Motherwell
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Bottom side Partick Thistle withstand a Motherwell fightback to earn three vital Scottish Premiership points. Commentary from Colin Wallace.
Match report: Partick Thistle 3-2 Motherwell
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired