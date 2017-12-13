BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Brighton: Mauricio Pochettino praises 'fantastic' Spurs
Pochettino praises 'fantastic' Spurs
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side's performance was "fantastic" during their 2-0 win against Brighton.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brighton
Watch all the midweek Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Wednesday at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired