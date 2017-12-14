BBC Sport - Highlights: St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen

Highlights: St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen

Aberdeen earn a comprehensive victory over St Johnstone in Perth to keep pace with second-placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. Commentary from Alasdair Lamont.

Match report: St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen

Video

My legacy will not be tainted - Froome

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'Deaf hockey wouldn't run without her'

Video

Origi's embarrassing miss for Wolfsburg

Video

'If the title is over, I'll go on holiday tomorrow'

Video

Man City are not going to get complacent - Guardiola

Video

Highlights: Ronaldo & Bale spare Real's blushes

Video

Liverpool's iconic stars get ready for Sports Personality

Video

Highlights: Crewe 0-1 Blackburn

Video

England have 'good chance' of turning Ashes around - Finn

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Cricket changed my life' - Moeen reflects on his Birmingham upbringing

Video

Liverpool have to do better - Klopp

Video

Who's been tweeting our SPOTY stars? Part 2

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Indoor bowls

Roll Up Session - Team Bowls
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired