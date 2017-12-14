BBC Sport - Highlights: St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen
Highlights: St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen earn a comprehensive victory over St Johnstone in Perth to keep pace with second-placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. Commentary from Alasdair Lamont.
Match report: St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired