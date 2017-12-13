Thursday's gossip

Rafa Benitez planning a spending spree at Newcastle, say the Daily Express
In the Daily Express, Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is planning a spending spree as the club's takeover draws closer
Wonderhaul in the Daily Mirror after Manchester City's 15th straight win
Another Oasis reference in the Daily Mirror as Noel Gallagher's beloved Manchester City record a 15th straight win
&amp;quot;Silva's So Polished&amp;quot; is the Daily Star headline on Thursday
A nice pun on David Silva in the Daily Star as Manchester City win again
The Sun &amp;quot;Wonderwall Over&amp;quot; in tribute to Manchester City
And in the Sun, yet another Oasis reference as Manchester City dominate
The Guardian with a picture of Manchester City's 15th straight win
Cyclist Chris Froome is the Guardian lead but they acknowledge Manchester City's 15th straight win

