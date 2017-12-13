BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Brighton: Serge Aurier goal was a cross - Chris Hughton
Aurier goal was a cross - Hughton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton believes Serge Aurie's goal was a cross and a poor one to concede as the Seagulls lose 2-0 away at Tottenham.
