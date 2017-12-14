Premier League: Man City's record-breaking run in numbers

City have scored 52 goals and conceded only 11 in 17 Premier League matches this season

Manchester City's snowballing winning form shows no sign of letting up as we head towards Christmas.

The Premier League leaders pulled apart Swansea on Wednesday to extend their record for successive top-flight victories to 15.

The only points dropped by Pep Guardiola's side this season were in a 1-1 draw against Everton way back on 21 August.

But how does this run rank against those in the history books and from other pages on the footballing atlas?

Arsenal's turn-of-the-Millennium Invincibles? Chelsea's turbo-charged title tilt last season? Bill Nicholson's Rolls-Royce Spurs side of the 1960s?

Whichever era of football you choose, whichever of the four top tiers you pick, no English team can match the pace set by City this term.

All-time longest winning runs in top four tiers of English football Date of last game in run Team Length of run Ongoing Manchester City 15 August 2002 Arsenal 14 December 1905 Bristol City 14 January 1905 Manchester United 14 March 1951 Preston North End 14 March 1892 Preston North End 13 April 1892 Sunderland 13 October 1960 Tottenham 13 December 2016 Chelsea 13

If you boil it down to just the top flight of English football, then local rivals Manchester United - circa 2000 - and the Liverpool side of 1990 can also be spotted in the rear-view mirror.

Manchester City's start to this season is three points better than anyone else has ever managed in the top division of English football.

The ones to catch....

Best English top-flight starts after 17 games (based on three points for a win) Season Team Points 2017-18 Manchester City 49 1960-61 Tottenham 46 2005-06 Chelsea 46 1888-89 Preston North End 45 2011-12 Manchester City 44 2006-07 Manchester United 44 1969-70 Everton 44 1990-91 Liverpool 44 1993-94 Manchester United 44

First England, now the world. Well, Europe at least. City are closing in on on the continent's best ever. Including two managed by Guardiola.

The ones to beat...