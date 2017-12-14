Premier League: Man City's record-breaking run in numbers

Sergio Aguero
City have scored 52 goals and conceded only 11 in 17 Premier League matches this season

Manchester City's snowballing winning form shows no sign of letting up as we head towards Christmas.

The Premier League leaders pulled apart Swansea on Wednesday to extend their record for successive top-flight victories to 15.

The only points dropped by Pep Guardiola's side this season were in a 1-1 draw against Everton way back on 21 August.

But how does this run rank against those in the history books and from other pages on the footballing atlas?

Arsenal's turn-of-the-Millennium Invincibles? Chelsea's turbo-charged title tilt last season? Bill Nicholson's Rolls-Royce Spurs side of the 1960s?

Whichever era of football you choose, whichever of the four top tiers you pick, no English team can match the pace set by City this term.

All-time longest winning runs in top four tiers of English football
Date of last game in runTeam Length of run
OngoingManchester City15
August 2002Arsenal14
December 1905Bristol City14
January 1905Manchester United14
March 1951Preston North End14
March 1892Preston North End13
April 1892Sunderland13
October 1960Tottenham13
December 2016Chelsea13

If you boil it down to just the top flight of English football, then local rivals Manchester United - circa 2000 - and the Liverpool side of 1990 can also be spotted in the rear-view mirror.

Manchester City's start to this season is three points better than anyone else has ever managed in the top division of English football.

David Silva and Bernardo Silva
The ones to catch....
Best English top-flight starts after 17 games (based on three points for a win)
SeasonTeamPoints
2017-18Manchester City49
1960-61Tottenham46
2005-06Chelsea46
1888-89Preston North End45
2011-12Manchester City44
2006-07Manchester United44
1969-70Everton44
1990-91Liverpool44
1993-94Manchester United44

First England, now the world. Well, Europe at least. City are closing in on on the continent's best ever. Including two managed by Guardiola.

Bayern Munich
The ones to beat...
Best winning runs in Europe's top-flight leagues
NationTeamDate of last winWins in a row
GermanyBayern MunichMarch 201419
ItalyInter MilanFebruary 200717
SpainReal MadridSeptember 201616
SpainBarcelonaFebruary 201116
EnglandManchester CityOngoing15
FranceBordeauxAugust 200914

