Premier League: Man City's record-breaking run in numbers
- From the section Premier League
Manchester City's snowballing winning form shows no sign of letting up as we head towards Christmas.
The Premier League leaders pulled apart Swansea on Wednesday to extend their record for successive top-flight victories to 15.
The only points dropped by Pep Guardiola's side this season were in a 1-1 draw against Everton way back on 21 August.
But how does this run rank against those in the history books and from other pages on the footballing atlas?
Arsenal's turn-of-the-Millennium Invincibles? Chelsea's turbo-charged title tilt last season? Bill Nicholson's Rolls-Royce Spurs side of the 1960s?
Whichever era of football you choose, whichever of the four top tiers you pick, no English team can match the pace set by City this term.
|All-time longest winning runs in top four tiers of English football
|Date of last game in run
|Team
|Length of run
|Ongoing
|Manchester City
|15
|August 2002
|Arsenal
|14
|December 1905
|Bristol City
|14
|January 1905
|Manchester United
|14
|March 1951
|Preston North End
|14
|March 1892
|Preston North End
|13
|April 1892
|Sunderland
|13
|October 1960
|Tottenham
|13
|December 2016
|Chelsea
|13
If you boil it down to just the top flight of English football, then local rivals Manchester United - circa 2000 - and the Liverpool side of 1990 can also be spotted in the rear-view mirror.
Manchester City's start to this season is three points better than anyone else has ever managed in the top division of English football.
|Best English top-flight starts after 17 games (based on three points for a win)
|Season
|Team
|Points
|2017-18
|Manchester City
|49
|1960-61
|Tottenham
|46
|2005-06
|Chelsea
|46
|1888-89
|Preston North End
|45
|2011-12
|Manchester City
|44
|2006-07
|Manchester United
|44
|1969-70
|Everton
|44
|1990-91
|Liverpool
|44
|1993-94
|Manchester United
|44
First England, now the world. Well, Europe at least. City are closing in on on the continent's best ever. Including two managed by Guardiola.
|Best winning runs in Europe's top-flight leagues
|Nation
|Team
|Date of last win
|Wins in a row
|Germany
|Bayern Munich
|March 2014
|19
|Italy
|Inter Milan
|February 2007
|17
|Spain
|Real Madrid
|September 2016
|16
|Spain
|Barcelona
|February 2011
|16
|England
|Manchester City
|Ongoing
|15
|France
|Bordeaux
|August 2009
|14