BBC Sport - Newcastle 0-1 Everton: Sam Allardyce baffled by Toffees' previous defensive problems
'How did Everton concede so many goals before I got here?'
- From the section Everton
Everton manager Sam Allardyce believes his players had the drive to grind out a 1-0 win over Newcastle and is baffled as to why Everton conceded so many goals with this defence before his arrival.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-1 Everton
