BBC Sport - Newcastle 0-1 Everton: Sam Allardyce baffled by Toffees' previous defensive problems

'How did Everton concede so many goals before I got here?'

  • From the section Everton

Everton manager Sam Allardyce believes his players had the drive to grind out a 1-0 win over Newcastle and is baffled as to why Everton conceded so many goals with this defence before his arrival.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-1 Everton

Watch all the midweek Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Wednesday at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

