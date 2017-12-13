BBC Sport - Man Utd 1-0 Bournemouth: Jose Mourinho says 'if the title is over, I'll go on holiday tomorrow'
'If the title is over, I'll go on holiday tomorrow'
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists the title is not over following a narrow 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Man United 1-0 Bournemouth
Watch all the midweek Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Wednesday at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired