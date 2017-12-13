Hibernian 1-2 Rangers: Graeme Murty grateful for 'fortuitous' win

Rangers' travelling fans watched Graeme Murty's men beat a profligate Hibernian

Interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty is grateful for "three fortuitous points" after his team overcame Hibernian 2-1.

A five-minute brace from Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos were pieces of scant attacking fluency for Rangers.

The visitors withstood a Hibs onslaught at Easter Road to win their fourth straight league game and stay in second place in the Scottish Premiership.

"I didn't enjoy it, I have to say," Murty, speaking to RangersTV, said of his team's performance.

"We endured a lot of pressure. We were very passive at times.

"We were really slack with the ball, didn't move it or deal with it well enough, but we stood up to a good team putting lots of balls in our box and playing some good stuff.

"I thought the only good passages of play we had in the first half we scored from."

'We walk away with three fortuitous points'

Windass and Morelos struck in the final seven minutes of a first half that Hibs had dominated, taking the lead through Lewis Stevenson's deflected shot.

Paul Hanlon and Martin Boyle spurned big chances to extend the hosts' advantage before Rangers' attackers punished their wastefulness.

Josh Windass equalised for Rangers, who went on to secure victory in Scotland's capital

"[The goals] changed [my half-time team talk] considerably," Murty said. "Danny Wilson came in, not ranting and raving, but firmly said, 'We're lucky because we haven't started yet'.

"We were far too reactive to what Hibs were doing. We didn't manage to impose a style on the game. All over the pitch, we were a little bit lose.

"But, when you come to places like this, you have to endure pressure, sometimes you have to ride your luck. And we walk away with three fortuitous points, I would say."

'The players know our standards'

Murty, in charge since Pedro Caixinha's sacking in October, has now overseen back-to-back wins over third-placed Aberdeen, a home victory over Ross County and Wednesday's hard-fought triumph in Leith.

Rangers, level on points with the Dons, welcome St Johnstone to Ibrox on Saturday and Murty hopes his side can be more accurate and potent in attack in the weeks ahead.

"[Hibs] played well, but we stood up and won challenges, won headers and managed to find a way without being great, without being flashy, without actually passing the ball at all, which is really annoying me," Murty continued.

Murty (right) was unhappy with his side's play in possession

"The players know our standards. Having that free-flowing, sexy football allied to a resilient core with a bit of steel can take us a long way.

"I'd like to have both of them in any game. But, if we can only have one, we had the resilience today.

"But, more important, we need to recover these players, because we've got a quick turnaround and there are some battered bodies in there and we need to make sure we take care of them really well before the game on Saturday."