BBC Sport - West Ham 0-0 Arsenal: Draw is very frustrating - Arsene Wenger
West Ham draw is very frustrating - Wenger
- From the section Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says it was "very frustrating" that it was 10 v 10 in West Ham's box for much of his side's goalless draw away at the Hammers.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 0-0 Arsenal
