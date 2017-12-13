BBC Sport - Swansea 0-4 Man City: Pep Guardiola says his side are not going to get complacent

Man City are not going to get complacent - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side will not get complacent after a 4-0 victory away at Swansea extends their record-breaking run of consecutive top-flight wins to 15.

MATCH REPORT: Swansea City 0-4 Manchester City

Watch all the midweek Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Wednesday at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

