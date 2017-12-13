BBC Sport - Club World Cup: Al Jazira 1-2 Real Madrid highlights

Highlights: Ronaldo & Bale spare Real's blushes

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale spare the Spanish champions' blushes after they come from a goal down to win 2-1 against Abu Dhabi's Al Jazira in the Club World Cup semi-final.

MATCH REPORT: Al Jazira 1-2 Real Madrid

Available to UK users only.

