BBC Sport - Club World Cup: Al Jazira 1-2 Real Madrid highlights
Highlights: Ronaldo & Bale spare Real's blushes
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale spare the Spanish champions' blushes after they come from a goal down to win 2-1 against Abu Dhabi's Al Jazira in the Club World Cup semi-final.
MATCH REPORT: Al Jazira 1-2 Real Madrid
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired