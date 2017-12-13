BBC Sport - FA Cup: Crewe Alexandra 0-1 Blackburn Rovers highlights
Highlights: Crewe 0-1 Blackburn
- From the section FA Cup
Danny Graham's first-half goal is enough for Blackburn to beat Crewe 1-0 and secure a home FA Cup third round tie against Championship side Hull.
MATCH REPORT: Crewe Alexandra 0-1 Blackburn Rovers
Available to UK users only.
