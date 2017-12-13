BBC Sport - WSL: Brighton manager Hope Powell's hopes for new WSL 1 club
Powell's hopes for new WSL 1 club Brighton
- From the section Women's Football
With Brighton set to join the top tier of English women's football in 2018-19 and become a full-time, professional club, manager Hope Powell talks about her seven-year plan for the club.
This video was originally broadcast on the Women's Football Show on Sunday 12 November 2017
READ MORE: Brighton earn WSL 1 licence, Yeovil retain top-tier place
