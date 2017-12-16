BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Nemanja Matic thunderbolt sends Chelsea to FA Cup

Advent calendar: Matic thunderbolt sends Chelsea to final

  • From the section FA Cup

Day 16 of BBC Sport's advent calendar. Nemanja Matic, then a Chelsea player, scores a thunderbolt from outside the box to give the Blues a 4-2 lead against Tottenham the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The goal was voted the best goal of this season's competition by BBC viewers.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham

Available to UK users only.

Advent Calendar - Best moments of 2017

Video

Advent calendar: Matic thunderbolt sends Chelsea to final

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Advent calendar: 'Thank you for listening!'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Advent calendar: Did he hit it? Black-ball mystery frustrates Selby

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Advent calendar: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

Video

Advent calendar: LeBron James' 'jaw-dropping' three-pointer

Video

Advent calendar: This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

Advent calendar: Fans vie for Sock souvenir

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Advent calendar: Boxer's son punches rival at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Advent calendar: When Garcia won the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Advent calendar: Arsenal beat Chelsea in FA Cup final

Video

Advent calendar: Super Bowl history

Video

Advent calendar: It's gold for GB

Video

Advent Calendar: Nigel Owens' best bits

Video

Advent calendar: Shapovalov hits ball into umpire's face

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Advent calendar: Was this 2017's most bizarre penalty?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired