Advent calendar: Matic thunderbolt sends Chelsea to final
Day 16 of BBC Sport's advent calendar. Nemanja Matic, then a Chelsea player, scores a thunderbolt from outside the box to give the Blues a 4-2 lead against Tottenham the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
The goal was voted the best goal of this season's competition by BBC viewers.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham
Advent Calendar - Best moments of 2017
