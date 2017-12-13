Premier League round-up: Man City & Man Utd record wins
Manchester City recorded a 15th consecutive Premier League win with victory at Swansea, but Manchester United beat Bournemouth to keep within 11 points of the leaders.
A David Silva double and goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero gave Manchester City a 4-0 win at bottom club Swansea, as Pep Guardiola's side extended their record-breaking winning streak.
Manchester United recovered from Sunday's derby defeat by their title rivals with a 1-0 success over Bournemouth, Romelu Lukaku scoring only his second goal in his last 10 league games.
Sam Allardyce continued his undefeated start as Everton manager with Wayne Rooney's tap-in enough to beat Newcastle, who sit a point above the relegation zone.
And Leicester boss Claude Puel enjoyed a happy return to his former club Southampton as his side recorded a fourth successive league win with a resounding 4-1 victory at St Mary's.
Tottenham beat Brighton 2-0 to move up to fourth, with Liverpool a point behind after being held 0-0 by West Brom.
West Ham remain in the relegation zone - level on points with 17th-placed Albion - despite a goalless draw against Arsenal, who are seventh.
