BBC Sport - Divock Origi misses open goal for Wolfsburg
Origi's embarrassing miss for Wolfsburg
- From the section European Football
Liverpool striker Divock Origi, on loan at German club Wolfsburg, misses an open goal from just a few yards out against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
