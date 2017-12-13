BBC Sport - Divock Origi misses open goal for Wolfsburg

Origi's embarrassing miss for Wolfsburg

Liverpool striker Divock Origi, on loan at German club Wolfsburg, misses an open goal from just a few yards out against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

