2018 African Confederation Cup draw held

DR Congo's TP Mazembe are the Confederation Cup holders but will play in the African Champions League next year

The 2017 Confederation Cup runners-up SuperSport United face a trip to either Angola or Malawi in the second round of next year's competition.

The South African side were given a bye into the second round of Africa's second-tier club tournament where they will play either Petro Luanda from Angola or Malawi's Masters Security.

The 2017 Confederation Cup was won by DR Congo's TP Mazembe, who will play in next year's African Champions League.

Masters Security, who could be playing in the second division in Malawi next season, must win their final two matches of the season to avoid relegation.

The first round of the Confederation Cup will take place in February with the aggregate winners progressing to March's second round.

Seven other clubs were also given byes, including three former African champions - Egypt's Zamalek, Enyimba of Nigeria and Club Africain of Tunisia.

Algerian club USM Alger, runners-up in 2015, Zambia's Nkana, Raja Casablanca of Morocco, DC Motema Pembe from DR Congo as well as Sudanese duo Al Hilal Obeid and Al Ahly Shendy all skip playing in the first round.

The 16 winners of the second round ties will play the teams who lose at the same stage of the Champions League to decide who will advance to the group stage of the tournament.

A change in the calendar for the Confederation of African Football means that the next Confederation Cup campaign will begin in December 2018 and run through to May 2019.

After the 2019 final, the competition will be held from August or September through to May of the next year.

First Round:

Petro Luanda (Angola) v Masters Security (Malawi)

Masters Security (Malawi) Young Buffaloes (Swaziland) v Cape Town City (South Africa)

Cape Town City (South Africa) Costa do Sol (Mozambique) v Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)

Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) Benin Representative v Hafia (Guinea)

Hafia (Guinea) APR (Rwanda) v Anse Reunion (Seychelles)

Anse Reunion (Seychelles) Onze Createurs (Mali) v Elwa Utd (Liberia)

Elwa Utd (Liberia) Leopards (Kenya) v Fosa Juniors (Madagascar)

Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) Ngazi (Comoros) v Port Louis (Mauritius)

Port Louis (Mauritius) Mangasport (Gabon) v Maniema Union (DR Congo)

Maniema Union (DR Congo) Olympique Star (Burundi) v Etoile Filante (Burkina Faso)

Etoile Filante (Burkina Faso) New Star (Cameroon) v Deportivo Niefang (Equatorial Guinea)

Deportivo Niefang (Equatorial Guinea) Tanda (Ivory Coast) v La Mancha (Congo)

La Mancha (Congo) Akwa Utd (Nigeria) v Hawks (The Gambia)

Hawks (The Gambia) Al Ittihad (Libya) v Sahel (Niger)

Sahel (Niger) Ben Guerdane (Tunisia) v Al Hilal (South Sudan)

Al Hilal (South Sudan) Asante Kotoko (Ghana) v CARA (Congo)

CARA (Congo) Djoliba (Mali) v Belouizdad (Algeria)

Belouizdad (Algeria) Al Masry (Egypt) v Green Buffaloes (Zambia)

Green Buffaloes (Zambia) Simba (Tanzania) v Gendarmerie Nationale (Djibouti)

Gendarmerie Nationale (Djibouti) Berkane (Morocco) v Mbour Petite-Cote (Senegal)

Mbour Petite-Cote (Senegal) Africa Sports (Ivory Coast) v Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) Zimamoto (Zanzibar) v Welayta Dicha (Ethiopia)

Second round (teams in bold given a bye):