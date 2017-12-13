Robbin Ruiter: Sunderland's draw at Championship leaders Wolves draw 'a lift'

Robbin Ruiter kept his first clean sheet in a 2-0 win at Burton and followed that with another at Wolves

Sunderland's clean sheet and draw at Championship leaders Wolves on Saturday has lifted the team psychologically, according to goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter.

The Black Cats have the third worst defensive record in the division, and are second from bottom with just two league wins all season.

However, their point at Molineux was only the fourth time leading scorers Wolves had been shut out this term.

"It gives the rest of the team confidence," Ruiter told BBC Newcastle.

"We've had too many goals against this season. We all want to improve and we know for a defence and a goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet is the most important thing in football.

"If you can keep a clean sheet then we know we only need one goal to win the game."

The draw was earned in spite of a red card shown to Lee Cattermole, and was the fourth point from a possible 12 earned by the Wearsiders since boss Chris Coleman's arrival.

Ruiter, who joined Sunderland from Utrecht in the summer as one of two replacements for Jordan Pickford, now with Everton, has had a tough time since arriving at the Stadium of Light.

The 30-year-old was initially left out in favour of Jason Steele, and then replaced again under former boss Simon Grayson.

Coleman, however, has made the Dutchman his first-choice and that continuity has helped a more settled back-four, with the experienced John O'Shea leading as captain.

"It's not only John, it's the young lads too, we're all together," Ruiter added.

"Sometimes it's me to Donald [Love], me to Adam [Matthews] or Tyias [Browning] to another player.

"We try to pep up each other, to keep us focused until the end and it's confidence for the team."