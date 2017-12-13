BBC Sport - Who's been tweeting our SPOTY 2017 contenders? Part 2

Who's been tweeting our SPOTY stars? Part 2

Five of the candidates for the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2017 - Harry Kane, Johanna Konta, Elise Christie, Jonnie Peacock and Jonathan Rea - try to guess which celebrity tweeted about them.

WATCH MORE: Five more candidates try to guess which celebrity tweeted about them.

See the full list of SPOTY 2017 contenders here.

Watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017, Sunday 17 December, live from 18:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Who's been tweeting our SPOTY stars? Part 2

Video

'Cricket changed my life' - Moeen reflects on his Birmingham upbringing

Video

England behave like students - Vaughan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kay scores 'goal of his life' for Port Vale

Video

Can the Eagles win without Wentz?

Video

Mourinho criticises media for lack of respect

Video

It's important the Burnley fans have dreams - Dyche

Video

Advent calendar: Did he hit it? Black-ball mystery frustrates Selby

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Highlights: Wigan Athletic 3-2 AFC Fylde

Video

Mourinho and Guardiola have their say on Manchester derby fallout

Video

Week 14

Video

Highlights: Hearts 2-0 Dundee

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired