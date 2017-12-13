Ross County: Tony Dingwall signs six-month contract extension

Dingwall got some valuable game time in League Two last month

Ross County midfielder Tony Dingwall has signed a new deal until the end of the season as he battles back from a long-term knee injury.

The 23-year-old last played for the Scottish Premiership side in December last year and was due to be out of contract next month.

He played three matches on an emergency loan to Elgin City in November.

"He now has the opportunity to challenge for a place in our first team squad," said manager Owen Coyle.

Dingwall made his debut in August 2014 and has made more than 50 appearances for the Staggies.