Scottish Gossip: Michael O'Neill, Moussa Dembele, Hampden, Celtic, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland target Michael O'Neill reveals he will open contract extension talks with Northern Ireland. (Daily Record)

"I plan to stay but plans change,", says Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, refusing to rule out a possible move in January (Daily Record)

RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhutti insists he won't allow Celtic target Marvin Compper to leave in January due to the club's injury problems. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists there is no issue with Leigh Griffiths despite the striker's lack of recent game time. (Scotsman)

Griffiths has started in just one of the past nine matches for Celtic

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will sit down with chairman Stewart Milne to thrash out what cash is available for bolstering his squad. (Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes Niall McGinn's previous spell at Pittodrie can hopefully lead to the winger returning in the January transfer window. (Evening Express)

Rangers' interim manager Graeme Murty has targeted Celtic at the top of the table as he told his players there are no limits to all they can achieve. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone forward Steven MacLean expected Aberdeen to move for manager Tommy Wright had Derek McInnes taken the Rangers job. (Sun)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon says he thought Derek McInnes would take the Rangers job - but perhaps he wanted to stay at a stable club. (Herald, subscription required)

Neil Lennon backs Graeme Murty to use his Ibrox audition to land the top job at Rangers - just like he did at Celtic. (Daily Record)

Lennon is preparing his Hibs side for tonight's match with Rangers at Easter Road

Talks on the future of Hampden have been postponed with the SFA taking the topic off today's board meeting and a final decision delayed until next year. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Celtic majority shareholder Fergus McCann thinks Hampden is a liability and the SFA have no valid case to operate a stadium. (Herald, subscription required)

Former Dundee manager Alex Rae is critical of the contribution from Celtic's on-loan midfielder Scott Allan, saying he's seen a "poor return" from a player of his ability. (Sun)

Manager Craig Levein hopes Hearts have finally turned the corner after last night's 2-0 win over Dundee at Tynecastle stretched their unbeaten run to five matches. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland centre Mark Bennett's hopes of making a long-awaited Edinburgh debut this week have been dashed, with a snag in his recovery after nine months out. (Scotsman)

Hurdler Eilidh Doyle wants a gold medal after two silvers in her third and "probably last" Commonwealth Games next year. (Evening Express)