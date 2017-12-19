Chelsea v Bournemouth

Former Fluminense player Kenedy will start for Chelsea against Bournemouth

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will hand midfielder Kenedy another chance to impress in Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Bournemouth.

Kenedy, 21, has started just two senior games this term after being sent home from the club's pre-season tour of China over comments on social media.

Michy Batshuayi, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Dujon Sterling and Ethan Ampadu are also set to feature for the hosts.

Bournemouth will be without defender Charlie Daniels and forward Josh King.

'I want to give my players a big opportunity'

Kenedy will replace suspended left wing-back Marcos Alonso at Stamford Bridge in what will be his third League Cup start of the season, after playing in earlier wins against Nottingham Forest and Everton.

The Brazilian, who was accused by fans of xenophobia and racism in social media posts over the summer, has been challenged by his manager to push Alonso for his starting place.

"This is the past. It happened, but we stop [there]," said Conte. "The commitment to us was perfect and I think it is right for this reason for him to play in an important game.

"I have to trust my players, not only with words but with facts, to show that I trust them.

"I want to give my players a big opportunity in a big game to show me they should play."

Despite the promise of wholesale changes, Conte is determined to progress.

"Every competition is serious, our task is to try to win the game, to reach the semi-final," he said. "At the same time, it is right in this competition to give the opportunity to the players who are not playing regularly.

"Bournemouth are a really good team and we must be prepared to fight."

Bournemouth will be without Daniels and King after they picked up injuries in the defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

Manager Eddie Howe also suggested he will rotate his team before their trip to Premier League leaders Manchester City this weekend.

"There will be a certain number of changes as I don't want us to suffer any more injuries," Howe said. "We need to make sure we leave Stamford Bridge feeling good about ourselves again and having given a good account.

"This year, the top teams have been absolutely ruthless. Of course there are going to be upsets, but more consistently they have put their dominance together against the lesser sides."

