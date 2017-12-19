Bristol City v Manchester United
Bristol City manager Lee Johnson hopes one of his players will become a "hero" in Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final with holders Manchester United.
In 1994, the Robins pulled off a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool in an FA Cup third-round replay at Anfield.
Johnson said: "I think we have a group that's very hungry to prove how good they are."
United manager Jose Mourinho is to recall midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the side.
The Armenian, 28, has not even made the bench for eight of United's past nine games.
Fellow midfielder Paul Pogba is available again after serving a three-game suspension for a red card against Arsenal earlier this month.
Mourinho said: "We need to take the game really seriously but I'm going to make a few changes and it's possible Miki is involved."
City are third in the Championship, four points adrift of an automatic promotion spot. Cauley Woodrow and Jonathan Leko, both of whom are on loan, are cup-tied.
Johnson said: "It is a fantastic game. When Man Utd come to town, I think it always brings that feeling of it being a big tie, and this club hasn't had it for a long time, probably back to people like Brian Tinnion and that iconic goal against Liverpool.
"The players have got to feel somebody could be that hero in this game.
"We respect the fact they are going to have a world-class XI, whichever one they choose to put out. However, we are in good form, and I think the players' confidence is as good as it could be."
MATCH FACTS
- This will be the first ever meeting between these sides in the competition, and first of any kind since a top-flight clash in February 1980.
- Manchester United won that match 4-0, with Joe Jordan scoring a brace on top of a Sammy McIlroy strike and an own goal from Geoff Merrick.
- Bristol City are the first side from a lower division to eliminate three top-flight clubs in a single EFL Cup campaign since Bradford City in 2012-13. Only one lower league team has ever knocked out four top-flight sides in one EFL Cup campaign before - Sheffield Wednesday in 1990-91, who eliminated Derby, Coventry and Chelsea before beating Manchester United in the final.
- The Robins have won both of their previous EFL Cup quarter-final ties, beating Fulham after a replay in 1970-71 and Bradford in 1988-89.
- The Red Devils have now reached the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup in seven of the last 10 campaigns. They've progressed to the semi-final in four of the previous six.
- Manchester United have been knocked out in three of their last six EFL Cup ties against sides from a lower division (Crystal Palace in 2011-12, MK Dons in 2014-15 and Middlesbrough in 2015-16).
- Bristol City are the highest scoring team in this season's EFL Cup, with 14 goals in four games.
- No manager has won the EFL Cup more often than Jose Mourinho (four), with the Portuguese lifting the trophy with Chelsea in 2005, 2007 and 2015, and Manchester United in 2017.
- Marcus Rashford (two goals, two assists) and Jesse Lingard (three goals, one assist) have each been involved in 67% of Man Utd's six EFL Cup goals this season.