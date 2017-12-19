Bristol City v Manchester United

Bobby Reid has scored 11 goals for Bristol City this season

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson hopes one of his players will become a "hero" in Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final with holders Manchester United.

In 1994, the Robins pulled off a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool in an FA Cup third-round replay at Anfield.

Johnson said: "I think we have a group that's very hungry to prove how good they are."

United manager Jose Mourinho is to recall midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the side.

The Armenian, 28, has not even made the bench for eight of United's past nine games.

Fellow midfielder Paul Pogba is available again after serving a three-game suspension for a red card against Arsenal earlier this month.

Mourinho said: "We need to take the game really seriously but I'm going to make a few changes and it's possible Miki is involved."

Bristol City's Brian Tinnion scored the winner against Liverpool in 1994

City are third in the Championship, four points adrift of an automatic promotion spot. Cauley Woodrow and Jonathan Leko, both of whom are on loan, are cup-tied.

Johnson said: "It is a fantastic game. When Man Utd come to town, I think it always brings that feeling of it being a big tie, and this club hasn't had it for a long time, probably back to people like Brian Tinnion and that iconic goal against Liverpool.

"The players have got to feel somebody could be that hero in this game.

"We respect the fact they are going to have a world-class XI, whichever one they choose to put out. However, we are in good form, and I think the players' confidence is as good as it could be."

