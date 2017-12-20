Celtic 2-0 Partick Thistle

From the section

Stuart Armstrong's 35th-minute howitzer opened the scoring for Celtic

Goals from Stuart Armstrong and Kieran Tierney ensured Celtic returned to winning ways against Partick Thistle.

After a drab opening, midfielder Armstrong rocketed home a left-foot shot from the edge of the penalty box.

Odsonne Edouard went close after the break before Tierney combined with Scott Sinclair to slam in a second.

The champions, whose 69-game unbeaten domestic run was ended emphatically by Hearts, climb five points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit.

Thistle remain two points adrift at the foot of the table, having won just three of their 19 league fixtures this term.

More to follow.

Kieran Tierney thundered home Celtic's second goal 22 minutes into the second half