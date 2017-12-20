Match ends, Celtic 2, Partick Thistle 0.
Celtic 2-0 Partick Thistle
Goals from Stuart Armstrong and Kieran Tierney ensured Celtic returned to winning ways against Partick Thistle.
After a drab opening, midfielder Armstrong rocketed home a left-foot shot from the edge of the penalty box.
Odsonne Edouard went close after the break before Tierney combined with Scott Sinclair to slam in a second.
The champions, whose 69-game unbeaten domestic run was ended emphatically by Hearts, climb five points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit.
Thistle remain two points adrift at the foot of the table, having won just three of their 19 league fixtures this term.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 35Ajer
- 23Lustig
- 20Boyata
- 63Tierney
- 8Brown
- 14Armstrong
- 49ForrestSubstituted forHayesat 62'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 11SinclairSubstituted forJohnstonat 71'minutes
- 22EdouardSubstituted forGriffithsat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Griffiths
- 10Dembele
- 15Hayes
- 21Ntcham
- 28Sviatchenko
- 65Hazard
- 73Johnston
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 4Turnbull
- 5Keown
- 15DevineBooked at 53mins
- 11Lawless
- 16McGinnBooked at 87mins
- 19Edwards
- 24McCarthyBooked at 16minsSubstituted forErskineat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 13BartonBooked at 44mins
- 7SpittalSubstituted forFraserat 73'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 39StoreySubstituted forDoolanat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Doolan
- 10Erskine
- 12Scully
- 17Nitriansky
- 18Sammon
- 20Nisbet
- 22Fraser
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 2, Partick Thistle 0.
Booking
Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle).
Attempt blocked. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jonny Hayes (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Devine (Partick Thistle).
Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle).
Booking
Gary Fraser (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Tomás Cerny.
Attempt saved. Jonny Hayes (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dedryck Boyata (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Leigh Griffiths replaces Odsonne Edouard.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Niall Keown.
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Jonny Hayes (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Michael Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Gary Fraser replaces Blair Spittal.
Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Celtic).
Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Michael Johnston replaces Scott Sinclair.
Jonny Hayes (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Partick Thistle).
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 2, Partick Thistle 0. Kieran Tierney (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Sinclair.
Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kris Doolan replaces Miles Storey.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Jonny Hayes replaces James Forrest.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Chris Erskine replaces Andrew McCarthy.
Attempt missed. Kieran Tierney (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.