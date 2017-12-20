Scottish Premiership
Celtic2Partick Thistle0

Celtic 2-0 Partick Thistle

Stuart Armstrong slams home the opening goal with his weaker left foot
Stuart Armstrong's 35th-minute howitzer opened the scoring for Celtic

Goals from Stuart Armstrong and Kieran Tierney ensured Celtic returned to winning ways against Partick Thistle.

After a drab opening, midfielder Armstrong rocketed home a left-foot shot from the edge of the penalty box.

Odsonne Edouard went close after the break before Tierney combined with Scott Sinclair to slam in a second.

The champions, whose 69-game unbeaten domestic run was ended emphatically by Hearts, climb five points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit.

Thistle remain two points adrift at the foot of the table, having won just three of their 19 league fixtures this term.

More to follow.

Kieran Tierney scores for Celtic
Kieran Tierney thundered home Celtic's second goal 22 minutes into the second half

Line-ups

Celtic

  • 1Gordon
  • 35Ajer
  • 23Lustig
  • 20Boyata
  • 63Tierney
  • 8Brown
  • 14Armstrong
  • 49ForrestSubstituted forHayesat 62'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 11SinclairSubstituted forJohnstonat 71'minutes
  • 22EdouardSubstituted forGriffithsat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Griffiths
  • 10Dembele
  • 15Hayes
  • 21Ntcham
  • 28Sviatchenko
  • 65Hazard
  • 73Johnston

Partick Thistle

  • 1Cerny
  • 4Turnbull
  • 5Keown
  • 15DevineBooked at 53mins
  • 11Lawless
  • 16McGinnBooked at 87mins
  • 19Edwards
  • 24McCarthyBooked at 16minsSubstituted forErskineat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 13BartonBooked at 44mins
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forFraserat 73'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 39StoreySubstituted forDoolanat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Doolan
  • 10Erskine
  • 12Scully
  • 17Nitriansky
  • 18Sammon
  • 20Nisbet
  • 22Fraser
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home16
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Celtic 2, Partick Thistle 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Celtic 2, Partick Thistle 0.

Booking

Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle).

Attempt blocked. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jonny Hayes (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Devine (Partick Thistle).

Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle).

Booking

Gary Fraser (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Tomás Cerny.

Attempt saved. Jonny Hayes (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Dedryck Boyata (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Leigh Griffiths replaces Odsonne Edouard.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Niall Keown.

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Jonny Hayes (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Danny Devine.

Michael Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle).

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Gary Fraser replaces Blair Spittal.

Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Celtic).

Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Michael Johnston replaces Scott Sinclair.

Jonny Hayes (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Partick Thistle).

Goal!

Goal! Celtic 2, Partick Thistle 0. Kieran Tierney (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Sinclair.

Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kris Doolan replaces Miles Storey.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Jonny Hayes replaces James Forrest.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Chris Erskine replaces Andrew McCarthy.

Attempt missed. Kieran Tierney (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic19135143152844
2Aberdeen19123432211139
3Rangers19113538231536
4Hibernian198652825330
5Hearts197662119227
6St Johnstone187382027-724
7Motherwell187292426-223
8Kilmarnock195772226-422
9Hamilton195592732-520
10Dundee1953112029-918
11Ross County1944111931-1216
12Partick Thistle1935111636-2014
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s
Skills circuit at the FootieBugs Solihull Camp

FootieBugs Solihull Christmas Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired