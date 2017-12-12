Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he is "pleased" with his side's response after the disappointment of losing at the weekend, as they beat Huddersfield 3-1 to move level on points with second-placed Manchester United.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 1-3 Chelsea

Watch all the midweek Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Wednesday at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.