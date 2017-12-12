BBC Sport - Huddersfield 1-3 Chelsea: Antonio Conte 'pleased' with his side's response
Chelsea response was pleasing - Conte
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he is "pleased" with his side's response after the disappointment of losing at the weekend, as they beat Huddersfield 3-1 to move level on points with second-placed Manchester United.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 1-3 Chelsea
