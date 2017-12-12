BBC Sport - Burnley 1-0 Stoke: It's important the fans have dreams - Sean Dyche

It's important the Burnley fans have dreams - Dyche

  • From the section Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says "it's important the fans have dreams" following their 1-0 victory over Stoke which sees the Clarets move into fourth place in the Premier League.

