BBC Sport - Burnley 1-0 Stoke: It's important the fans have dreams - Sean Dyche
It's important the Burnley fans have dreams - Dyche
- From the section Burnley
Burnley boss Sean Dyche says "it's important the fans have dreams" following their 1-0 victory over Stoke which sees the Clarets move into fourth place in the Premier League.
