BBC Sport - FA Cup: Wigan Athletic 3-2 AFC Fylde highlights
Highlights: Wigan Athletic 3-2 AFC Fylde
- From the section FA Cup
Will Grigg scores two late goals as Wigan book an FA Cup third round trip to Premier League Bournemouth by beating National League side AFC Fylde 3-2.
MATCH REPORT: Wigan Athletic 3-2 AFC Fylde
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup second-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
