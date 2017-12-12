BBC Sport - FA Cup: Peterborough United 5-2 Woking highlights

Highlights: Peterborough Utd 5-2 Woking

  • From the section FA Cup

Peterborough's Jack Marriott scores twice as they shake off non-league Woking 5-2 to reach the FA Cup third round.

MATCH REPORT: Peterborough United 5-2 Woking

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup second-round replays here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Peterborough Utd 5-2 Woking

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

It's important the Burnley fans have dreams - Dyche

Video

Mourinho and Guardiola have their say on Manchester derby fallout

Video

What's it like to ski virtually blind?

Video

'Angels and sumo wrestlers' - Wenger on Manchester fracas

Video

Fissette partnership 'ran its course' - Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The GB runner living with osteoporosis

Video

Advent calendar: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

Video

Two spectacular plays lead Dolphins to stun Patriots

Video

Last-second three-pointers and Kyrie Irving in NBA plays of the week

Video

The world has changed for England after Stokes incident - Cook

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Footballer headbutts door after red card

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired