Mark Hughes: Stoke City sack manager after poor run

Mark Hughes has been sacked as manager of Stoke City, just hours after the club's FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of League Two Coventry City.

A run of five defeats in seven Premier League games also contributed to Hughes' departure and he leaves with the club in the relegation zone.

Hughes, 54, had been in charge of the Potters for four and a half years.

Stoke, who play Manchester United on 15 January, say they will "look to appoint a new manager as soon as possible".

A section of Stoke fans called for him to leave and held up banners throughout the 2-1 defeat at the Ricoh Arena.

After the game, the Welshman said he did not think the defeat changed the situation regarding his future and said it "might be a blessing" for the rest of the season.

Hughes, a former Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham and QPR boss, succeeded Tony Pulis at Stoke in May 2013 and was the fourth longest-serving manager at a Premier League club.

He guided Stoke to three straight ninth-placed finishes, dropping to 13th last season.

A miserable run of form

Hughes rested players as Stoke lost 5-0 at Chelsea on 30 December, saying they were focusing on the Newcastle game on New Year's Day.

But a 1-0 defeat by the Magpies, who were a point worse off than their opponents before kick-off, put more pressure on Hughes and saw Stoke fall to 18th in the table on goal difference.

Stoke have conceded five goals or more in three Premier League games this season and have let in a total of 47 goals - nine more than the second-worst tally, held by West Ham.

The 5-1 defeat by Tottenham at Wembley on 9 December prompted angry fans to confront the Stoke players at the city's railway station.

After that game, Hughes said there had been "an undercurrent" through his time at the club from fans who were against his appointment.

On Thursday Hughes said he did not need reassurance about his position.

Mark Hughes' Stoke City have lost eight of their last 11 games

The numbers game

Hughes is the seventh manager to be dismissed in the Premier League this season.

Frank de Boer was sacked by Crystal Palace in September after only 77 days in charge, Craig Shakespeare left Leicester just four months after signing a three-year permanent deal in October, Ronald Koeman was sacked by Everton later that month and West Ham dismissed Slaven Bilic in November.

Also in November, former Stoke boss Tony Pulis was replaced at West Brom by Alan Pardew, while Paul Clement was dismissed as Swansea manager in December.