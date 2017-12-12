BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford: Tom Cleverley red card was key moment - Marco Silva
Cleverley red card was key moment - Silva
Watford boss Marco Silva says Tom Cleverley's 87th-minute red card was the "key moment" of his side's game at Crystal Palace, with the Eagles scoring twice late on to win 2-1.
