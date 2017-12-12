BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford: Roy Hodgson enjoying 'stressful' Palace job

Hodgson enjoying 'stressful' Palace job

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson admits managing his side is "stressful", but says he is enjoying the job after the Eagles score two late goals to beat Watford 2-1.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford

Watch all the midweek Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Wednesday at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

