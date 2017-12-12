BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho criticises media for lack of respect toward's opponents Bournemouth

Mourinho criticises media for lack of respect

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho criticises the media for not asking enough questions about Bournemouth in a pre-match news conference.

READ MORE: I'm sorry if we upset Man Utd, but not if it was just Mourinho - Guardiola

Top videos

Video

Mourinho criticises media for lack of respect

Video

It's important the Burnley fans have dreams - Dyche

Video

Highlights: Peterborough Utd 5-2 Woking

Video

Mourinho and Guardiola have their say on Manchester derby fallout

Video

What's it like to ski virtually blind?

Video

Hodgson enjoying 'stressful' Palace job

Video

Chelsea response was pleasing - Conte

Video

The GB runner living with osteoporosis

Video

'Angels and sumo wrestlers' - Wenger on Manchester fracas

Video

Fissette partnership 'ran its course' - Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Advent calendar: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

Video

Two spectacular plays lead Dolphins to stun Patriots

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired