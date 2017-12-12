Toby Alderweireld: Tottenham defender out until February, says Mauricio Pochettino

Toby Alderweireld has missed eight matches since suffering the injury

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld will be out until February with a hamstring injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

The Belgium centre-back, 28, has not played since limping off with the problem in the 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on 1 November.

In that time, Spurs have only won twice in six Premier League games.

"We cannot change the reality. The reality is he is injured and cannot play until February," said Pochettino.

Spurs have 10 matches in all competitions between now and February, including Premier League meetings with both Manchester City and Manchester United.

The next north London derby of the season is on 10 February at Wembley, with the Champions League last-16 first leg against Juventus three days later.

"You miss the players who are not fit but football is a collective sport about the team, not individuals," Pochettino added.

"Some players have more influence on the team. But we have squad enough and players who can play."

Sixth-placed Spurs face Brighton on Wednesday.